Doncaster Ramblers: Moving drama as mother and baby reunited by walkers

We set off across the dam wall and were soon skirting Thurlstone before crossing

the A628 and following the TPT for a short way.

We left it to pass through a small wood and a gentle climb towards Hartcliff Hill, an ideal stop for refreshments with a view over Millhouse Green.

Just three of the group of 19 who took part

A short stetch of road-walking, part of the Barnsley Boundary Walk, took us to a path to the right to Moor Royd, the A628 again and then south, and down, towards the

Bullhouse Mill for our lunch stop.

After lunch we crossed the Don again and headed towards Catshaw and then the Flash House Farm.

On a footpath enclosed by wire fences we came a cross a young lamb, with 37 sprayed in its back, piteously bleating for its mother.

Steve approached it gently and it allowed him to put it back into the field, where it continued its piteous bleating, mother not being in view.

The field contained many sheep and lambs but how could lamb number 37 find its mother?

Not knowing what we could do, we walked on.

But further along the path we espied a sheep with 37 on its back.

At this point Norman decided to go back for the lamb (see photo) and try to re-unite it with its mother.

Norman put the lamb down but initially nothing happened, sheep 37 having wandered away as we approach on the footpath.

Lamb 37 continued its piteous bleating but then mother looked up, decided that it was her baby and ran towards it.

A quick sniff and the lamb started feeding itself as if its life depended on it.

After that moving drama, and after we’d wiped our tears away (slight exaggeration here), our walk continued up Royd Moor hill and then gently down towards the Royd Moor Reservoir and thence back to the Scout Dike Reservoir and our cars.

Thanks to Steve for a brilliant walk and to Neil for his ever-efficient back-marking.

