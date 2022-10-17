Doncaster Ramblers: Hoping to see a tropical sea

There were some great views

Three of our number coming from other parts of the country, the furthest from Cambridge.

As we entered Cave Dale we passed through the seaward edge of a former coral reef formed when Britain occupied a position nearer the equator.

Frequent stops up Cave Dale made the going easier.

At the peak

Elevenses was taken at Mam Nik picnic site where cake was shared.

Exiting via the top of the picnic site meant that we were already a third of the way up Mam Tor, making our climb to the triangulation pillar a little easier.

Here we stopped to admire the location of the former tropical sea, now occupied by the villages of Castleton and Hope.

Our walk along the ridge, which separates the Dark Peak to the north and the White Peak to the south, gave us spectacular views over both the Edale and Hope valleys. It also gave us a view of the face of Mam Tor (the largest landslide in the UK) and the former road to Manchester whose repair has been abandoned due to the land beneath slowly moving downslope.

Walking along the ridge we passed Hollins Cross before climbing Back Tor and then Lose Hill, where lunch was taken.

We then descended down grassy slopes into Hope before taking a leisurely walk back along the river to Castleton.

We were blessed with cool, dry weather, spectacular scenery and good company.

Thanks go to Trevor, Brian and Glyn who took it in turns to back mark.

Point of Interest

Hollins Cross lies between Mam Tor and Lose Hill on the Great Ridge that separates Castleton and Edale in Derbyshire.

It is the lowest point on the ridge and is therefore a popular route taken by walkers wishing either to cross from one side to the other, or to start a walk along the ridge.

Hollins Cross is named for an actual cross that was raised here, but which had disappeared by 1905.

A memorial to Tom Hyett (formerly surmounted by a topograph) was erected by the Long Eaton and District Group of the Ramblers Association in 1964.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

Doncaster Ramblers have had a programme of Tuesday and Saturday walks, mostly between eight and eleven miles in length, for about 30 years. We also have a programme of Thursday morning walks of about two to three hours. All the walks are led by Ramblers leaders and we always have a backmarker.