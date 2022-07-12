The group followed a track along the tree-lined shore of the Derwent Resevoir and then ascended through the valley of Abbey Brook where elevenses were enjoyed.

As it was the leaders’ debut performance and also Glyn’s birthday, shot glasses of Prosecco were handed out alongside cupcakes and carrot cake (no way intended to bribe the ramblers into giving us good reviews!).

We continued across open moorland up to Lost Lad and Back Tor… the highest point on the walk.

No ramblers were lost!

The path then took us south along Derwent Edge and offered fabulous view of various rock formations and the reservoirs below.

Lunch was taken along the Edge fairly quickly as the temperature had dropped a fair bit.

We soon warmed up again and took a bridleway to descend back to the banks of Ladybower Reservoir, passing the site of the drowned village of Derwent before

arriving back at Fairholmes.

Lost Lad

Not one rambler was lost on the way and no wrong turns were taken which was an excellent result for the leaders.

Thanks to Angela for being back marker and for taking photos, and to everyone for trusting us to lead you safely round a stunning part of the Peaks.

Point of Interest:

Lost Lad is a bare, conical moorland summit and subpeak of the nearby Back Tor which rises about 600 metres to the southeast.

The top of Lost Lad is marked by a cairn and toposcope and there are good views over the surrounding northern Peak District.

Lost Lad is actually the name of the cairn at the top, whose name refers to a legend about a shepherd boy from the lost village of Derwent.

According to the legend the boy became lost on the moors in a blizzard and died.

His body was found the following spring by a passing shepherd and nearby

were the words "Lost Lad” written on a rock. © Wiki

