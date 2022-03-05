Doncaster Ramblers: Everton figure of eight walk

After hellos and welcomes for friends old and new and the customary briefing we set off northwards towards Misson on farm tracks and then a wooded path to reach Misson West Nature Reserve.

We could see Misson in the distance but instead swung back south west towards Barrow Hills.

Fortunately the weather forecast turned out to be inaccurate and as we left the nature reserve it became dry and bright so we took a short coffee break (where some

Getting ready for the off

conveniently placed straw bales served as tables).

We then skirted alongside Barrow Hills on Pasture Lane before going up into the hills proper.

Some of the paths through the wood were deeply rutted following logging work and here as elsewhere on the walk the conditions underfoot were made worse by the previous day’s rainwater making it muddy and requiring some neat footwork to avoid wet feet.

Out of the woods and through Harwell village we returned to the chuchyard to end the morning half of the walk and to enjoy our lunch stop.

Ramblers prepare

Leaving some of our rucksacks and empty flasks in our cars we then embarked on the slightly shorter second half of the walk.

South this time, through the village and across the main road into Pusto Hill Woods and from there across the river Idle to Mattersey with its attactive centre and church.

Turning back on ourselves again it was back over the river and a return to Harwell via a long loop along Youldholes Lane and Stone Hill Lane.

Across the main road, sharp right before Harwell, and we were soon back at the church.

The weather had been kind to us and the Nottinghamshire countryside had looked fresh and ready for spring.

There were even quite a few patches of snowdrops to brighten things up.

Thanks to Neil T for backmarking again.

Rambler Peter Roswell said: “Nice to see us back to pre-pandemic numbers and continuing to attract newcomers.”

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

*Written by Charlie Pratt

Doncaster Ramblers have had a programme of Tuesday and Saturday walks, mostly between eight and eleven miles in length, for about 30 years. The location of these walks varies. They have a programme of Thursday morning walks and some Friday morning walks of about two to three hours.