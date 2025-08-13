Doncaster pub to host family fun sports day this weekend

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Aug 2025, 10:11 BST
A Doncaster pub is set to host a family fun sports day this weekend.

The Grove in York Road will stage the event, organised by the Doncaster Afro Caribbean Community Hub.

The event will take place on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.

A spokesperson said: “This isn’t your average sports day - we're shaking things up.

The Grove will host the event this weekend.

"There will be some twists and surprises along with the traditional egg and spoon and sack races.

“Bring your A-game and your best dance moves — you never know when the music will start.

“Join us on Saturday and let's make it a day to remember.”

There will be a small charge for some games and there will also be a tombola offering prizes.

The event will also serve up free food for children.

Entry to the event is completely free and all are welcome.

