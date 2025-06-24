Doncaster pub to host Caribbean themed event to mark Windrush Day
Windrush Day, which is commemorated on June 22, marks the anniversary of the day the Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury Docks in 1948, carrying the first Caribbean immigrants to arrive in post-war Britain.
To celebrate the anniversary, The Grove Inn in York Road is hosting a celebration this Saturday – with food, drink, music and games.
The event has been organised in conjunction with the Afro Caribbean Community Hub Doncaster.
A spokesperson said: “We know how much everyone has loved the last event days we've had, so we have no intention of slowing down this summer.
"There will be food, drinks, music, games and most importantly good vibes all around!
The fun starts for children from 1pm with music, food, games and limbo dancing with an evening event with music dominoes and food from 6pm.
Entry is free and there will be prizes for best outfits.
