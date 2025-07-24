Doncaster Pride 2025: Dance icons Fragma unveiled as joint headliners

Eurodance pioneers Fragma have been unveiled as the joint headliners of this year’s Doncaster Pride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German dance group, best known for their global dancefloor smash Toca’s Miracle, which hit number one in the UK, will be taking to the stage at Town Field on August 9.

They join previously announced I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, Dancing On Ice and The X-Factor star Jake Quickenden in topping the bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Doncaster Pride said: “Get ready to relive one of the most iconic dance anthems of the 2000s – because Fragma is hitting the stage at Doncaster Pride 2025!

Dance stars Fragma are headlining Doncaster Pride.

“That’s right – Fragma is stopping off on their European tour to hit the Main Stage.

“Our second headliner is bringing the energy, the nostalgia, and a whole lot of bangers you definitely won’t want to miss.”

Earlier announcing Jake Quickenden, a spokesperson said: "From dazzling The X Factor UK stage to dominating Dancing on Ice, and lighting up screens from the Celebrity Coach Trip to I'm a Celeb and storming the UK theatres in musical tours, Jake brings a bold mix of showmanship, charisma, and heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Expect an unforgettable evening full of energy, entertainment, and pure Pride spirit as he takes Doncaster by storm.”

"Get ready to sing along, dance your heart out, and celebrate with Jake Quickenden at the heart of Pride. This is a true highlight you won’t want to miss.”

"Help us give Jake a warm, vibrant Doncaster welcome – let’s light up Town Field together this Pride.”

The 36-year-old began his career as a footballer, playing for Scunthorpe United and Frickley Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a contestant on the ninth and eleventh series of The X Factor in 2012 and 2014, before being runner-up in series 14 of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in December 2014.

He was also a contestant in the 10th series of Dancing on Ice, partnered with professional German figure skater Vanessa Bauer and going on to win the competition.

Ahead of this year’s Doncaster Pride, a Parade of Unity will take place in the city centre from 11am. Details HERE

Doncaster Pride tickets are available HERE