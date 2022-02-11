Doncaster ladies cycling club looking for new members of all abilities

Andrea Fern, a Breeze Champion said: “All our rides are free of charge and have at least one, usually two or three qualified champions to lead the ride, keep people safe and make sure it’s fun.“There are different rides for different abilities - just join a ride to suit you.“All our rides are very sociable and we never leave anyone behind.

“We always have a stop which might include a hot drink and a cake and a chance to chat and have a proper laugh.“We have acquired the cycle track at the Dome on every second and fourth Monday in the month. This is a great opportunity to build confidence. We often have bike maintenance classes as well.“If you want to join a ride register for free on www.let’s ride.co.uk or look for Breeze South Yorkshire - Doncaster. ”