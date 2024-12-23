Doncaster Frost Festival finale takes place in city centre today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The festive finale to Doncaster Frost Festival will take place in the city centre today (December 23).

The authority’s final Christmas event takes place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from 3pm–8pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy festive treats, entertainment and Christmas carols, while children will be able to enjoy fairground rides and face painting which is all inclusive for a £2.50 wristband.

And watch out for The Grinch and naughty elves!

Enjoy a mulled wine, hot chocolate or roast chestnuts as you ease into the final days before the big day with a bit of fresh air and a lovely afternoon out that's affordable and a lot of fun.

It is also the last days of the Christmas Cabins at Clock Corner.

Enjoy the charm and atmosphere and pick up a quality pressie along the way from the local makers, small businesses and craft style traders. Enjoy festive refreshments from the food and drink stalls.

More information about the Frost Festival is at: https://www.visitdoncaster.com/.../free.../frost-festival/