Doncaster football club hosting a picnic in the park and all the family are welcome

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 17th Aug 2024, 15:30 BST
A Doncaster football club is hosting a picnic in the park this weekend and all the family are welcome to attend.

Armthorpe Welfare FC has organised the event which takes place tomorrow, Sunday, August 18, doors open at 11am for a noon start and the day is expected to run until 4pm.

Attractions include bouncy castles, kids and adults races, wellie wanging, basketball, target goal shoot, giant Jenga and Connect 4, face painting, sweet stalls and much more.

The Marra Falcons bar will be open all day and there will be a bbq and ice cream. Visitors can take along a picnic but only alcohol bought on the premises can be consumed.

Have a go at giant Jenga.Have a go at giant Jenga.
Organisers have said thank you to the Armthorpe Community Centre and the Bowls Club who have kindly allowed the use of their sites as an overflow car park.

Entry is free but there will be a small charge for the bouncy castle.

