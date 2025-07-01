Doncaster Fire Station to stage huge summer open day
People across Doncaster will be able to get an insight into the work of the city’s firefighters at an open day later this year.
Doncaster Fire Station on Leicester Avenue, Intake will be hosting an open day on August 17 between 11pm and 3pm.
Visitors will be able inspect fire engines, chat to fire crews and take a glimpse inside the station as well as take part in fun and games.
The event has been organised by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
