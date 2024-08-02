Doncaster fire station to host popular summer open day this weekend

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 09:49 BST
A Doncaster fire station will be throwing open its doors this weekend to give visitors of all ages a glimpse behind the scenes.

Askern Fire Station in Moss Road will be open between 10am and 3pm on Saturday with a variety of attractions for visitors to enjoy.

Members of the public will be able to get a close up look at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service vehicles as well as taking a peek inside the fire station.

