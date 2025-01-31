Doncaster Festival of Light goes on tour with Valentine's Day dates
The Doncaster Festival of Light will see the artwork Circa by Rebecca Smith of Urban Projections, in collaboration with Doncaster Young Producers, staged at The White Church on Balby Road on February 14 and 15.
Tickets are free and the event will take place between 5pm and 8.30pm.
A spokesperson for organisers Right Up Our Street said: “The Doncaster Festival of Light On Tour is all about Right Up Our Street bringing high quality light art exhibitions to your doorstep.
"This February, Warmsworth White Church will be filled with light for two nights.
Rebecca’s artwork is all about "Experimenting with how we perceive ourselves through immersive technologies” and her work seeks to surprise and engage audiences with its playful tone and interactivity, challenging and pushing the boundaries of her discipline, Rebecca cultivates human connection and shared experiences within beautifully crafted, digital worlds."
"Circa takes its name from the Latin word for ‘around’ or ‘about’, capturing the essence of the circular design that defines the work.
“The circle stands as a timeless symbol of unity and inclusivity — an unbroken shape that invites everyone to be part of something greater.
“Stepping into the circle becomes an act of connection, a way of experiencing balance and shared purpose.
“In Circa, every individual plays a role in creating a sense of harmony, reminding us how our contributions link together to form a collective whole. It’s an exploration of what binds us, expressed through light, space, and presence.”
