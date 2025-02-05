Doncaster Fear Factory: Under threat scare park teases return for 2025 in video

An under threat Doncaster scare attraction which draws in thousands of visitors every Halloween has teased its return for 2025 – hinting that a planning row which threatened its closure has been resolved.

Doncaster Fear Factory, which is based at Thornhurst Manor, Owston, terrifies visitors of all ages with a series of live action games and adventures featuring a string of blood-curdling attractions and a string of live actors.

The future of the attraction was put under threat late last year following a planning row with City of Doncaster Council.

But sharing a creepy video of plans for 2025, a sinister voice can be heard saying: “They tried to silence the screams, but fear rises again.”

The clip shows an unseen user attempting to access files on a computer desktop including one which says “New for 2025.”

A later Facebook post added: “You thought you’d seen the last of us… but you’ve seen NOTHING yet.

Doncaster Fear Factory is BACK for 2025 – stronger and more terrifying than ever before. New nightmares await, new horrors lurk in the shadows… and this year, there’s no escaping the fear.

“It cannot be silenced.”

Last October, wwner Laurie Murray said the park’s future was under threat and said: “I’m sure many of you will not know me but I started Doncaster Fear Factory when I was just 18 years old, right in my back garden in Skellow.

"Over the years, thanks to the incredible support from Doncaster and the surrounding communities, it has grown into something truly special.

"Doncaster Council and external consultants are hesitant to grant us permanent planning permission at Thornhurst, which could affect our future.

“It would be heartbreaking for this to be our final year, as we’ve welcomed thousands of visitors, boosted local tourism, and brought money into the area for the past seven years—without a single complaint.”

Last year, the park was named as one of Britain’s best at a national awards ceremony.

And one angry mum went viral, blasting the attraction as “too scary” and demanding a refund becausde her son was so traumatised, telling bosses he was sleeping in his parents’ bed “putting strain on their relationship.”

Added Laurie: “Your support could make all the difference. Thank you, as always, for standing by us. Let’s hope this isn’t the end.”