Doncaster Fear Factory: Scare park teases its most terrifying attraction ever

A Doncaster scare park which is returning for Halloween has teased its most terrifying attraction ever.

Doncaster Fear Factory, which will return to Thornhurst Manor in October, has begun dropping hints on social media about what visitors to this year’s event can expect.

A spokesperson said: “With just under one month to go until our full announcement, Doncaster Fear Factory is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its most ambitious attraction to date, set to redefine the standard of immersive horror experiences.

"Opening on 6 October, this unparalleled addition boasts a myriad of features designed to captivate, terrify, and enthrall visitors like never before.”

Doncaster Fear Factory is returning - promising its most terrifying attraction yet.

With a 106ft long facade, the new attraction is a “visual spectacle that sets the stage for the horrors within,” the spokesperson said.

"This massive structure is our largest footprint to date, promising an expansive journey through terror that will leave guests breathless.

“Prepare for a fully show-controlled experience with over 12 different distinct smells, meticulously designed to enhance the atmosphere and plunge visitors deeper into the storyline.

"Coupled with 14 custom mixed soundscapes, the attraction offers a multi-sensory journey that blurs the lines between reality and the nightmare world we have created.

“This maze features the most actors we have ever assembled, bringing the storyline – steeped in the rich history of Doncaster Fear Factor – to life.

"Each actor plays a crucial role in unfolding the chilling narrative, ensuring an interactive experience that keeps guests on edge from start to finish.

“We believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience the thrill of our attractions. Therefore, we are proud to announce that this new maze is fully wheelchair accessible, ensuring an inclusive experience for all our visitors.”

After navigating the horrors of the maze, guests can then unwind in a fully immersive bar, meticulously themed to match the maze’s eerie atmosphere. This unique space offers a perfect blend of fright and delight, where visitors can share their experiences and enjoy themed refreshments.

The spokesperson added: “Doncaster Fear Factory’s newest attraction promises an unforgettable adventure into the macabre. Mark your calendars for the grand opening and prepare yourself for the ultimate horror experience.”