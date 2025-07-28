Doncaster estate set to host fun-filled family gala this weekend
The Clay Lane Gala will take place on Saturday from noon to 4pm on an area known as The Bankings.
There will be inflatables from Rascals Castles, fun and games from Stacey's Entertainment as well as food and drink.
There will also be craft stalls, Marley's Ferret Rescue and Rehoming, arts and crafts and more.
There will also be the option to buy a wristband for just £5 you get:
Ice cream
Bouncy castles (subject to height/age limits
Hot dog (veggie options available)
Drink
Ferrets experience
Prize every time carnival games
There is no entry fee and free activities on the day too – so no one will miss out.
A spokesperson for organisers Friends of Clay Lane said “Come along for the most affordable community event in Doncaster where every single penny raised goes back into our little community.”
