Doncaster estate set to host fun-filled family gala this weekend

All the fun of the fair will come to a Doncaster estate this weekend as a colourful carnival and family gala is staged.

The Clay Lane Gala will take place on Saturday from noon to 4pm on an area known as The Bankings.

There will be inflatables from Rascals Castles, fun and games from Stacey's Entertainment as well as food and drink.

There will also be craft stalls, Marley's Ferret Rescue and Rehoming, arts and crafts and more.

There will also be the option to buy a wristband for just £5 you get:

Ice cream

Bouncy castles (subject to height/age limits

Hot dog (veggie options available)

Drink

Ferrets experience

Prize every time carnival games

There is no entry fee and free activities on the day too – so no one will miss out.

A spokesperson for organisers Friends of Clay Lane said “Come along for the most affordable community event in Doncaster where every single penny raised goes back into our little community.”