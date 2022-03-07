Doncaster Dome welcomes more people encouraged by TV's Dancing On Ice show

The centre’s split level ice rink - the only one in the UK – has welcomed new visitors of all ages and abilities who are wanting to dance like their favourite stars.

The Ice Caps, home to interconnecting ramps which join two ice pads together, provide plenty of room for practicing moves.

More people are getting their skates on in Doncaster

Jon Whiteley, deputy chief executive at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, said: “The show has been a real hit with people across Doncaster and we have seen plenty of budding skaters getting on the ice and giving it a go.

“It’s great fun and exercise too. Let’s hope Doncaster could one day be home to a future professional Dancing on Ice skaters.”

Those skating with little ones will have plenty of support from the snowmen and penguins available to help them stand up and get around the ice.