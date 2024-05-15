Doncaster dance company to host spring fayre at city rugby club this weekend

By Darren Burke
Published 15th May 2024, 14:03 BST
A feast of fun will come to Doncaster this weekend at a spring fayre hosted by a local dance troupe.

The Aftershock Dance Company will be staging the event at Thornensians RUFC from 10.30am on Saturday.

The gathering will include a car boot sale, gift stalls, tombola, pick and mix and a bouncy castle.

If that wasn’t enough, there will also be hook a duck, carnival games, bacon sandwiches, hot dogs, a cake stall, a bar as well as dance performances.

