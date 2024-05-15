Doncaster dance company to host spring fayre at city rugby club this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A feast of fun will come to Doncaster this weekend at a spring fayre hosted by a local dance troupe.

The Aftershock Dance Company will be staging the event at Thornensians RUFC from 10.30am on Saturday.

The gathering will include a car boot sale, gift stalls, tombola, pick and mix and a bouncy castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...