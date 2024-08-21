Doncaster Cycle Track set to host fun-filled open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cycle track at Doncaster Dome is gearing up for an exciting open day to give people a taste of all things bikes!

On Sunday September 1 the track, managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), will open its doors from 11am-4pm offering members of the public free cycling sessions and bike hire.

There will be a range of activities held throughout the day suitable for all ages and levels including a balance bike session from 11am-12noon, family ride at 12noon-2pm and accessible ride from 2pm-4pm.

In addition, two South Yorkshire based charities, DICE and Active Independence, will be in attendance offering lots of information and advice for disabled people in Doncaster as well as details of events and activities that disabled people can participate in.

Cycling fun at the DCLT Cycle Track at Doncaster Dome.

The cycle hub café will also be open serving a range of hot and cold drinks and snacks.

Chris Hone from DCLT said: “Cycling is the perfect activity for anyone looking to improve their health, fitness, and well-being and we want to do what we can to encourage any budding cyclists out there to get involved in the sport. The cycle track at the Dome is really popular and our open day provides us with an opportunity to make even more people aware of the venue as well as raise awareness of the benefits of cycling in general.

“The event is suitable for all the family no matter what level of riding experience and we hope as many people as possible will pay us a visit on the day.”

There is no need to prebook with people invited to just turn up on the day.

The Cycle Track at Doncaster Dome

Visitors will also be given the opportunity to find out more about DCLT’s Choose Cycling memberships which are available for those aged 16+ and provide unsupervised member-only sessions as well as pay and ride sessions at the cycle track. Memberships are just £10 per month with a 12-month agreement.

For more information please visit: www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/activities/cycling/