Doncaster community library unveils feast of summer fun and activities

A Doncaster community library has unveiled a feast of summer fun and activities for all.

Cantley Community Library, supported by the Social Isolation Alliance, has put together a range of activities for the local community.

These include:

A five-week family history course helping you to trace your family tree.

Cantley Community Library is hosting a summer of events.

The course is suitable for any level, from beginners to advanced.

A spokesperson said: “Come along and have a chat let’s see what we can find hidden in your family."

The cost is £40 per person, and you are encouraged to bring you own laptop or iPad but if not, the library computers will be available.

The course starts on 16 September between 1pm and 3pm so call the library on 01302 734530 or pop in to book your place

Monthly cycle rides – guided rides around the local area suitable for all abilities.

In addition, organisers are planning an away day to a nearby cycle trail. So, call the library or pop in to book your place

Children’s reading challenge - pick up a fun sticker booklet and dive into an enchanting garden full of surprises – and spot the yeti!

As you read, you’ll collect stickers to place in spots around the garden and be awarded once you meet your reading goal.

Children’s activities on Thursday afternoons with a special visit from Smudges adventures on August 28.

Spaces are limited so please get in touch to to reserve your spot.

Community Activity Walk on August 30 – more details to be posted nearer the time on the group’s Facebook page

IT for Health project (previously known as Tea and Tech). Funding has been applied for and so if you are interested please get in touch to to add your name to the list

To find out more about these and other activities please do follow the Facebook page at “Cantley Community Library” where all details will be posted.

Commenting on the plans, Chairman Richard Halstead said “It is great to working with the Social Isolation Alliance and to be able to put on activities for the local community.

"The Family History course has been well supported in the past and demand is high for this session. This Summer of Fun compliments our other activities from Knit and Natter to our Jigsaw and Book Clubs. We continue to act as a warm space with magazines, puzzle books and a full selection of books to read so look forward to welcoming the local community into the library”.