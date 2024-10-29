Doncaster community library announces details of annual Christmas fayre

All the fun of the fayre will come to a Doncaster community library this Christmas at its annual festive fun event.

Cantley Community Library Christmas Fayre will take place on December 7 between 9.30am and noon with refreshments, tombola, raffle, a guess the weight of the cake game, jigsaw sale, a knit and natter stall and more.

Chairman Richard Halstead said: “We are pleased to confirm that we will be joined by the Tickhill Male Voice Choir who will contribute to the festive activities with carols.

"So do come and have a family morning out, get some stocking fillers and support your local community library.”

2024 has been another successful year at the libary with several courses run including family history, tea and tech, Spanish and sewing.

He added: “We continue to work with local organisations to support the community including the Adult Family Learning Centre, the Social Isolation and Loneliness Alliance, Citizens Advice Bureau and Fostering support

“Our Chatty Café continues to be held every Wednesday between ten and noon so if you fancy a cuppa and a chat with other residents just pop along.

"We will continue to act as a warm space so feel free to come and use our Wi-Fi access, read some books, do a jigsaw or try one of the puzzle books whilst having a cuppa.

Mr Halstead added: “Once again it is great to be able to put on activities for the local community. We continue to work hard to overcome isolation and loneliness so look forward to welcoming everyone into the library”.

To find out more visit https://www.facebook.com/people/Cantley-Community-Library/61550360062442/