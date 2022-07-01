Doncaster Classic Car and Bike show set to roar into life despite sign disappearance

The Doncaster Classic Car and Bike Show will be held at the Eco Power Stadium on July 9 and will feature a huge range of vintage motors, attracting hundreds of enthusiasts.

In previous years, the event has been held at the Doncaster School for the Deaf.

But a banner advertising the show’s new location has disappeared – and organisers are keen to make sure no-one misses out on the fun.

Spokesman Phillip Knight said: “We did put a show banner up on Stadium Way for which we had Doncaster Council permission, but unfortunately someone has removed it which is somewhat of a blow because it was a great way to advertise our community event.

"We are a bit disillusioned as to why someone would do this. It was not cheap to commission and given the show is for charity it is really unsettling. We have doubled checked with DMBC teams and they have not removed.”

But the disappearance has now deterred organisers from gearing up for a spectacular show.

Mr Knight added: “It is one of the largest events of its kind in the north of England.

“We generally have around 600 exhibiting vehicles 5,000 visitors during the day.

"There will be a huge range of vehicles on display, stalls to browse through, food and drink to consume as well as entertainment for the children. A real family day out with something to keep everyone happy."

Extensive free public parking is available.

The event is run by the Rotary Club of Doncaster St George's and all monies raised after expenditure is distributed through its Charitable Trust to local charities and Groups and other charitable endeavours.

Mr Knight added: “So not only will people have a great day out they will be helping raise money for worthy causes.”

This year’s show will get under way at 10am and will feature a wide range of makes and models of cars and bikes from different eras.

There will also be children’s rides, medieval knights, face painting, 'Donny Stigalike’, a brass band, Doncaster Restraint Museum and emergency services display.

Cost is £6 or £5 in advance.