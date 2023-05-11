Doncaster Classic Car and Bike Show: Motor spectacular is roaring back for 2023

The Doncaster Classic Car and Bike Show will return to the city on 8 July, with hundreds of motoring fans set to descend on the Eco Power Stadium for the event, one of the largest of its kind in northern England.

Spokesman Philip Knight said: “We generally have around 600 exhibiting vehicles and about 5,000 visitors during the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be a huge range of vehicles on display, stalls to browse through, food and drink to consume as well as entertainment for the children. A real family day out with something to keep everyone happy.

Doncaster Classic Car and Bike Show is back for 2023.

Most Popular

"It’s a great showcase event for Doncaster with local traders and groups exhibiting in our traders area.

"We are working closely with Club Doncaster and Doncaster Council as they are providing the grassed show ground arena around the stadium and surrounding car parks for visitors.”The event is run by Rotary Club of Doncaster St George's and money goes to local charities and groups and other charitable endeavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added Mr Knight: “Our fund raising efforts provide some much-needed additional support to help a whole breadth of local Doncaster community groups including organisations concerned with the environment, extending sporting opportunities to children and young people, charities and groups supporting people with disabilities, organisations supporting people with mental health or emotional issues and many other vulnerable people.

Organisers are seeking show sponsors and also businesses/groups that may wish to advertise in the programme. Contact [email protected]