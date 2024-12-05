Doncaster city centre pub to hold Christmas market this weekend
A popular Doncaster city centre pub will hold a Christmas market this weekend.
The Salutation in South Parade is hosting the event from 11am to 3pm on Sunday.
Promising “a day full of lots of fun” stalls will include gifts, baked goods, boutique stalls, jewellery and more.
There will also be live acoustic entertainment, fun activities and a tombola charity raffle raising money for Action For Children.
The pub will also be open to customers looking for a drink or two as well.