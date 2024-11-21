Doncaster church hosts first festive fayre since Covid pandemic

St Andrew’s Methodist Church Christmas Fayre takes place on Saturday, November 23, between noon and 3pm.

Usually an annual event, this is the first fayre at the Wheatley church since the Covid pandemic. There will be lots of stalls to peruse and get your Christmas shopping started, including crafts and handmade items, cakes and bakes, bric a brac, raffle/tombola, gift ideas and much more. Refreshments will be available and light lunches served between 12.30 - 1.30pm. There will also be a visit from Santa at 2pm.