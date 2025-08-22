Doncaster care home to host dog show - with residents as judges

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 07:56 BST
Doncaster’s top dogs will be battling it out at a city care home next month – at a special dog show where the residents will be the judges.

Woodlea Care Home in Bawtry Road will be hosting the event on September 6 – with members of the public and their pets able to join in the fun.

Starting at 1.30pm, there will be five categories to enter:

Best fancy dress

Best groomed

Best behaved

Best trick

Best waggly tailed

Each category will win a rosette and a bag of treats.

It costs £1 per dog to enter and those taking part must register their pooch by 1.30pm, with judging starting at 2.30pm.

In addition to the dog show, the care home will also host a cake sale, name the teddy, football card, a guess how many sweets in the jar contest, refreshments and entertainment from Andy and Co.

Visitors are asked to bring chairs and dog poo bags.

