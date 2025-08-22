Doncaster care home to host dog show - with residents as judges

Doncaster’s top dogs will be battling it out at a city care home next month – at a special dog show where the residents will be the judges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodlea Care Home in Bawtry Road will be hosting the event on September 6 – with members of the public and their pets able to join in the fun.

Starting at 1.30pm, there will be five categories to enter:

Best fancy dress

Woodlea Care Home will host a fun dog show.

Best groomed

Best behaved

Best trick

Best waggly tailed

Each category will win a rosette and a bag of treats.

It costs £1 per dog to enter and those taking part must register their pooch by 1.30pm, with judging starting at 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the dog show, the care home will also host a cake sale, name the teddy, football card, a guess how many sweets in the jar contest, refreshments and entertainment from Andy and Co.

Visitors are asked to bring chairs and dog poo bags.