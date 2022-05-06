Doncaster bus depot in free family open day to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The event, from 10am to 4pm at the First Doncaster Bus Depot on Leger Way will feature a range of attractions, with something for bus fans of all ages.

A spokesman said: “We're throwing open the doors of our bus depot to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and help raise money for St John's Hospice.

“We'll have something for everyone, with free face painting and kids’ entertainment including trampolines, fair rides, jungle bus soft play area, side stalls and more.”

There will also be lots of heritage buses on display, and visitors will be able to enjoy afternoon tea at themed Jubilee tea party tables.

And if you’re brave enough, you can sign up for the ‘drive a bus experience’ join a walking tour through the engineering department and get on board the bus wash experience.

Edge FM will provided the music, while there will also be police and fire service crews and the Yellow Bus Catering serving up American style cuisine and many other attractions to enjoy.

For some experiences First will be asking for a donation to St Johns Hospice. You can book HERE

There will be car parking available at the racecourse park and ride side (for a small fee, again all proceeds on the day go to St John's Hospice) or you can jump on a free shuttle service from Frenchgate Bus Station.