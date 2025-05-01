Doncaster Brick Festival: Lego fans' joy as huge event returns to city this summer

By Darren Burke
Published 1st May 2025, 10:58 BST
Lego fans are set to enjoy a day in Doncaster devoted to the world famous brick building toy as a huge event returns to the city this summer.

Doncaster Brick Festival, which will bounce back to The Dome on June 7, is aimed at Lego fans of all ages and will include a string of incredible brick displays, competitions, traders and piles and piles of Lego for visitors to enjoy.

A spokesman said: “The Brick Festival events are a celebration of all things Lego.

"These are a great visit for families, adult fans of Lego, collectors, builders and every other kind of Lego fan.

Doncaster Brick Festival is returning to The Dome this summer.Doncaster Brick Festival is returning to The Dome this summer.
"With lots to see and do at each event including live speed building competitions, awesome brick built displays of all shapes and sizes, activities, traders selling loose bricks, new Lego sets, retired Lego sets, minifigures and accessories plus dedicated building areas, each Brick Festival brings something new and exciting.”

Tickets here: www.DoncasterBrickFestival.com

