Doncaster Brick Festival: Lego fans' joy as huge event returns this weekend

Lego fans are set to enjoy a day in Doncaster devoted to the world famous brick building toy as a huge event returns to the city.

Doncaster Brick Festival, which will bounce back to The Dome on Sunday, is aimed at Lego fans of all ages and will include a string of incredible brick displays, competitions, traders and piles and piles of Lego for visitors to enjoy.

A spokesman said: “The Brick Festival events are a celebration of all things Lego.

"These are a great visit for families, adult fans of Lego, collectors, builders and every other kind of Lego fan.

Doncaster Brick Festival will take place at The Dome this weekend.

"With lots to see and do at each event including live speed building competitions, awesome brick built displays of all shapes and sizes, activities, traders selling loose bricks, new Lego sets, retired Lego sets, minifigures and accessories plus dedicated building areas.

“Each different Brick Festival event brings something new and exciting, with a totally unique selection of some of the UK’s best Lego artists. The Brick Festival is home to some exclusive builds that you won’t see anywhere else.

Established in 2018, this celebration of all things Lego is open to fans of all ages.

A spokesman said: “Booking tickets to secure your place is strongly advised as we regularly sell out.”

This year, joining the fantastic line up of free Lego activities is an amazing gaming zone with a variety of Lego games to play on different consoles - and it's free.

Other free activities include scavenger hunts, speed building, llve build challenges, art zone and activity sheets.