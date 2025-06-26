Doncaster Balloon Festival: Huge two day spectacular returning to city
The Doncaster Balloon Festival will take place on Friday 18 and Saturday 19 July on Town Fields – with a feast of fun for all the family.
The huge and colourful festival packed with entertainment and attractions drew thousands of people of all ages to Town Moor in 2024.
The two day event will include hot air balloons, a funfair, fireworks, a balloon night glow, live arena entertainment, circus workshops, local traders, craft tents and food stalls.
The festival will get under way on Friday night between 4pm and 10pm with an enchanting hot air balloon glow at sunset as well as the option of hot air balllon flights.
The funfair will be in full swing, catering to adrenaline seekers of all ages and visitors will be able to explore the trader tents to discover local treasures and indulge in delicious food and drinks.
Saturday will offer a full day of non-stop entertainment from noon to 10pm, including another chance to witness the beauty of a hot air balloon flight in the evening (weather permitting).
If you would like to fly over the weekend in one of the balloons, general flight vouchers are available at vistaballoonflights.co.uk. Individual and group options are available, offering a unique perspective of the festival.
Champagne awaits upon landing, and complimentary transportation back to the festival site is included.
All hot air balloon activity is weather dependent. Further details HERE
