Doncaster area town to host traditional farmers' market this weekend
Fresh fruit and vegetables, cheese, bread and honey will be among the produce available at a farmers’ market in Doncaster this weekend.
The Visit Bawtry Farmer’s Market will be held in Bawtry from 10am to 4pm on August 10.
In addition to the ever present Bawtry’s Finest Fruit & Veg there will also be stalls from J&E Livestock, The Croft Bees and Honey, Bread and Cheese Lincoln, Prims Preserves, Lincoln Distillery, Adams Grimsby Fresh Fish and The Happy Slice Company.
