The fun water attraction, which challenges visitors to slide, climb and make a splash on an obstacle course featuring climbing walls, slides and runways, along with a brand new skyrocket and giant trampoline, reopens from Friday 19 May initially for weekends only.

Online bookings are now being taken for the Aquapark which will be open from 3pm-5pm on Fridays, 11am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays and for the whole week of the half-term holiday from May 29 to June 4. It will be open daily for the summer season, starting on Monday, July 24.

Michele Parnham, general manager of Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, said: “We can’t wait for our Aquapark fun to commence! Kids and families absolutely love visiting and making the most of this really popular attraction over the spring and summer months.

Doncaster’s Aquapark at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre

“And for 2023 it’s even bigger and better than ever with some new elements which will really make a splash for our guests including a new skyrocket and giant trampoline. We’re all really excited for people to come and experience what we have on offer.

“As the weather warms up, the inflatable course, along with all the other exciting activities, we have here at Hatfield, provide the perfect opportunity for families to get adventurous and into the outdoors right here in Doncaster.”

The Aquapark is just one of the attractions at the outdoor activity centre as it also offers a campsite and activities like canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, open water swimming, as well as land-based fun such as climbing, archery and even axe throwing.

Sessions for the Aquapark last 60 minutes including a 10-minute compulsory safety briefing. The price is £18 when booked online in advance and £19 for on-site bookings on the day. Wetsuits and buoyancy aids are provided free of charge.

Participants must be over the age of seven, able to swim and a height of at least 122cm. Children aged seven to nine must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Free on-site parking is available.