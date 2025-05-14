Dog show to feature at Doncaster village's summer carnival
Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall Parish Council will be hosting a community fun day on June 22 – and as well as the canine contest, there will be lots of fun and games and food and drink for all the family.
As well as the dog show – which will also feature most adorable eyes and naughtiest dog categories, there will live music from a brass band, a community choir as well as line dance and urban dance performances.
There will also be entertainment from a saxophonist, donkey rides, a magician, a children’s fun fair, face painting, stocks and Punch and Judy, plus competitions, have a go sports, Farm Shop street food and a variety of stalls selling handmade goods.
Entry to the event, which takes place at the Recreation Ground between 2pm and 7pm is free.