Dog show to feature at Doncaster village's summer carnival

A fun dog show featuring categories such as waggiest tail and best sausage catcher is to take centre stage at a Doncaster village carnival this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall Parish Council will be hosting a community fun day on June 22 – and as well as the canine contest, there will be lots of fun and games and food and drink for all the family.

As well as the dog show – which will also feature most adorable eyes and naughtiest dog categories, there will live music from a brass band, a community choir as well as line dance and urban dance performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be entertainment from a saxophonist, donkey rides, a magician, a children’s fun fair, face painting, stocks and Punch and Judy, plus competitions, have a go sports, Farm Shop street food and a variety of stalls selling handmade goods.

Entry to the event, which takes place at the Recreation Ground between 2pm and 7pm is free.