Discover 100 things to do before the age of 11 in Doncaster with exciting new campaign 

From imagining the life of a fighter pilot to trying out rugby league, Doncaster is packed with exciting things for young people to do.

And now there is a brand new guide dedicated to doing just that.

Whether it’s finding fairies, becoming a country ranger, picking their own fruit or pretending to pilot a wartime aircraft, Doncaster Council are encouraging children and their families to have more adventures right on their doorsteps with the launch of ‘100 Things Before 11’ campaign.

The initiative brings together 100 activities that little ones can do before they reach the age of 11 in Doncaster, and it is hoped to encourage more children and their families to take part in enriching activities and adventures to help little ones develop more skills and beneficial experiences outside of the classroom.

Families can access the free 100 Things Before 11 activity book which holds the full list of ‘things’ as well as space for little ones to document their activities with drawings, stories and photos, and are available at all local libraries and Family Hubs.

The 100 Things before 11 campaign launched at the famous Cusworth Hall annual Easter egg roll, where families were able to pick up their free 100 Things activity book and learn more about the list, which, is made up of free and paid for activities that feature right across the borough.

Councillor Nuala Fennelly, cabinet member for children, young people and schools at Doncaster Council, added: “We all know how important education is to our children, but we also recognise the benefits of getting them to try new experiences and activities outside of the classroom.

“We want 100 Things Before 11 to help more children make more memories with their loved ones and have adventures that supports their development, by taking advantage of all the great things we have available in Doncaster.”

To get more families involved the council are teaming up with Hallam FM to offer eight families chance to win a prize to continue their adventures.

Find out more and the full list of 100 Things by download the 100 Things activity book at www.visitdoncaster.com/100-things.