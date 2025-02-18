Details of huge Doncaster city centre beer festival are announced

A huge three-day beer festival is to be held in the heart of Doncaster this year – with real ale fans in for a feast of brews as well as live music and food.

The much-loved Doncaster Beer Festival will be held for the first time since 2018 and will take place from May 2-4 in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

The spectacular will boast real ale, beers, lagers, ciders, craft beers, spirits and a cocktail bar, with more than 80 real ales on offer.

There will also be live entertainment from local bands and festival catering, with the weekend hosted by Ryan Swain.

The event is supported by City of Doncaster Council, the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale and will coincide with the Delicious Doncaster Food & Drink Festival which is being held on the same weekend.

It is being organised by the people who brought the Doncaster Balloon Festival to Town Fields last year.

Organiser David Bailey said: “The event is new to Doncaster for 2025.

“Following on from the successful Doncaster Balloon Festival in 2024, I am delighted to be bringing one of my beer festivals to my home town of Doncaster.

Anyone interested in helping at the event can email [email protected] while any business wanting to get involved or sponsoring the event can contact [email protected].

Opening times will be:

Friday and Saturday: Noon to 10.30pm

Sunday: Noon to 9pm

Early bird tickets, available from Skiddle, are £5 for adults and £3 for children under 18.

On the day prices are £7 for adults, £5 for children and £3 for CAMRA members.