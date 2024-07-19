DCLT launches fast-track swimming courses for summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wannabe swimmers in Doncaster can make a real splash this summer thanks to a series of intensive swimming courses designed to fast-track children's aquatic skills across multiple venues in city.

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) are running the special sessions weekly, from July 22 to August 30 at Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub, and Armthorpe Leisure Centre.

Each course runs for five consecutive days, Monday to Friday, providing children aged three and up to Swim England Stage 3 with an immersive learning experience.

Craig Bradford, aquatics manager at DCLT, said: "We're excited to offer these intensive swimming courses as part of our summer programme. Swimming is a crucial life skill, and these courses provide an excellent opportunity for children to either begin their swimming journey or refine specific techniques in a fun, supportive environment."

The courses, which follow the Swim England Learn to Swim Framework, offer numerous benefits including rapid water confidence development for new swimmers, focused improvement on specific skills and techniques and daily classes for quick skill acquisition and progress.

"Our fast-track courses are designed to accelerate learning, helping children make significant progress in just one week. It's a fantastic way for parents to ensure their children are not only having fun but also developing a vital life skill during the summer break,” added Craig.

In addition to the intensive courses, DCLT is offering a variety of swimming activities throughout the summer, including inflatable sessions, Swim 4 All, SEND sessions, and accessible sessions. These are available at all DCLT pools across Doncaster, including Adwick Leisure Complex, Askern Leisure Centre, and Rossington Leisure Centre.

