Day of fun awaits as revitalised Doncaster estate hosts huge summer gala

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 09:40 BST
A day of fun and games awaits as a revitalised Doncaster housing estate hosts a huge summer gala this weekend.

The Clay Lane Gala will take place between noon and 4pm on Saturday and features a beach, dance and football coaching, bouncy castles, ice cream, animal experiences, craft stalls, hot food and much more.

The event, organised by the Friends of Clay Lane Group, will take place on The Bankings, off Wilberforce Road, with City of Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones also expected to be in attendance.

Entry to the event is free and there will also be sporting fun and games with the Clay Lane Olympics getting under way at 2pm.

Clay Lane is hosting a summer gala on Saturday.Clay Lane is hosting a summer gala on Saturday.
The group has devoted itself for transforming the fortunes of the estate, which sits between Wheatley and Edenthorpe, organising a series of community events in recent years, including community clean-ups and family events for Halloween and Christmas.

More details about the group are available HERE

