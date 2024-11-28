Cusworth at Christmas: Historic Doncaster hall unveils festive spectacular
Cusworth at Christmas will take place on December 11 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm and a spokesperson said: “A warm welcome awaits, join us for a magical evening at Cusworth Hall filled with history, carols, crafting, trivia, and holiday cheer.
“Enjoy the festive atmosphere as you sip your Christmas tipple by the fire whilst listening to the beautiful voices of the Cusworth Singers, who will be performing classic carols in charming Victorian costumes.
“Step back in time with a curatorial talk exploring the rich traditions of Christmas through the ages.
“Get creative and craft your own winter scene, fairy light lantern to take home as a beautiful keepsake.
Indulge in a hot drink and a tasty treat whilst taking part is a festive quiz to keep the Christmas spirit flowing.
