Crowle Peatland Railway announces open days

Crowle Peatlands Railway

There will be the Trust’s three Schoma diesel locomotives along with their associated slave units, recently restored Simplex locomotive 40s302 and the historic ex-Lisbon tram no. 711 (built in 1936). on display.

At least one of the locomotives will be hauling the trust’s small fleet of wagons along the recently extended demonstration track.

The railway’s Cafe will be open for light refreshments.

Current Covid restrictions will be in force.

Crowle Peatland Railway is located at The Old Peat Works, off Dole Road, Crowle, Lincs. DN17 4BL. Tel. 07739 921835

For further information about the railway, please see the Crowle Peatland Railway