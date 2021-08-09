Crowle Peatland Railway announces open days
The Crowle Peatland Railway will be holding their public open days on August 14 and 15 from 10am to 4pm.
There will be the Trust’s three Schoma diesel locomotives along with their associated slave units, recently restored Simplex locomotive 40s302 and the historic ex-Lisbon tram no. 711 (built in 1936). on display.
At least one of the locomotives will be hauling the trust’s small fleet of wagons along the recently extended demonstration track.
The railway’s Cafe will be open for light refreshments.
Current Covid restrictions will be in force.
Crowle Peatland Railway is located at The Old Peat Works, off Dole Road, Crowle, Lincs. DN17 4BL. Tel. 07739 921835
