Creepy Carnival: Huge city centre Halloween party returns to Doncaster

Get set for a spook-tacular Halloween in Doncaster city centre – with a family friendly party packed with thrills and chills!

Doncaster’s Creepy Carnival will be held in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on October 24 and a spokesperson said: “There will be lots of family friendly entertainment on offer.

“Get ready to have a fang-tastic time – Doncaster’s Creepy Carnival is making a grave return and it’s packed with enough Halloween fun to make your night an absolute scream - the perfect place for some spooktacular family fun!

“It’s going to be a real thriller, with plenty of ghoulishly good entertainment.

The Creepy Carnival is returning to Doncaster.

"You can enjoy the spooky fairground, including a hair-raising trip on the Ghost Train and a spin on the Creepy Caged Wheel.

"Get your monster-piece ready at the face painting station, show off your best moves at the Zombie Disco, and grab some boo-licious food and drink.”

“This un-boo-lievably fun night starts at 4:30pm and is free to attend.

“For the full boo-nanza, you can purchase a £3 wristband for unlimited rides and access to the face painting.

“Don't be a scaredy-cat—come join the fun and make some memories that will last forever... or at least until next Halloween!

The event will take place between 4.30pm and 8.30pm.

Halloween costumes are also welcomed – so dig out your creepiest creations and prepare to scare.

This is a family-friendly event however, as this is a Halloween event some children may find certain aspects a little bit scary so parental guidance is advised.