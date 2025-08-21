Classic car show to roar into Doncaster this weekend

A car show packed with customs and classics will race into Doncaster this weekend – as part of a village family fun day.

The Hit The Road Customs and Classics Show is hosted by Stainforth Town Council and will take place on Sunday from 11am to 5pm at Church Road in the village.

Entry is free to the public and attractions will include face painting, a bouncy castle, fairground rides, music, food and drink a dog show and much more.

Further details HERE