Classic car fans invited for photo session with Doncaster's historic Vulcan

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Jul 2024, 09:00 BST
Classic car lovers are being given the chance to have their pride and joy vehicles captured on camera in the shadow of Doncaster’s historic Vulcan bomber.

XH558, which is stationed at the currently redundant Doncaster Sheffield Airport, will be open on August 4 for motorists to get up close and personal with the historic Cold War aircraft and have their cars pictured with the plane.

The £15 ticket cost per car is inclusive of the driver and one passenger.

Additional passengers will be at a cost of £5 each, which is payable on the day before travel to the aircraft.

Classic car fans can have their photo taken with the Vulcan.
Classic car fans can have their photo taken with the Vulcan.

The event is E-Ticket only and no physical tickets will be issued.

Attendees must be 12 years and over and 12 to 17 year olds must be accompanied by a paying adult.

The session takes place between 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

The visit will include a meet-and-greet briefing at the Vulcan To The Sky Trust offices in Doncaster before traveling to see XH558.

Visitors will spend approximately. 90 minutes with the aircraft.

A spokesperson said: “Travel in convoy to the airfield and through site security to the secure area where XH558 is parked.”

The event includes an opportunity for each car to have a photo taken with XH558.

While photos are being taken, other car owners have the opportunity to look around the aircraft and enjoy:

An underwing tour, to see names if applicable

A chance to ask the VTTST Volunteer Engineering Team about the work currently being carried out on the aircraft – such as changing oils, inspections, tests and minor repairs

Time in the cockpit with a short talk from an engineer.

A look into XH558’s cavernous bomb-bay.

A range of merchandise will be available, including bumper stickers, window stickers and patches etc.

There will be plenty of photo opportunities for you to capture the memory, to show to family and friends,” the spokesperson added.

Places for the event, as well as full details about other Vulcan To The Sky Trust are available at the VTTST website, which can be found HERE

The plane was the last flying Vulcan bomber, before being grounded for good in October 2015.

