Circular walk west of Epworth and taking in part of the Peatland Way

Ready to set off

This circular walk to the west of Epworth followed well marked footpaths including a short section on the Peatland Way, (a 50 mile footpath

route designed to link the communities of the Humberhead Peatlands) and extends to just under six and a half miles.

Hardly any climbing to do as much of the walk is at sea level, no surprise there as it was drained by Sir Cornelius Vermuyden in 1627 and there are still a few windmills left as evidence. We left the back of the Garden Centre car park, heading east passing St Andrew’s Church on the right to reach a road. Turning right we followed south on Greengate, then after crossing Rectory Street entered a wide bridleway until shortly after passing Mowbray Farm, the route turned right and heads west to cross the busy A161.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peatland Way

Luckily the paths are well defined and easy to follow as we continued west passing under a disused railway arch to continue along Skyers Dyke eventually reaching Epworth Turbary Nature Reserve. Turbary being a place where turf can be legally dug. The only digging to be done around here though were by sucking sows as they wallowed in mud after recent rain.

Luckily there was no rain today, in fact those who came over dressed, were now beginning to feel it and began stripping off at every opportunity. These presented themselves from time to time as we waited for everyone to catch up, which begs another reminder.

We all walk at a difference pace, some race ahead some linger behind (me) but its not a race, and there are no prices for winning, in this club it’s the taking part that counts.

Once passed the pigs we continued east across agricultural land, in various stages of cultivation, to reach West End Road where we did a nifty left right right to continue our walk-through open savanna and paddocks one side.

Local Epworth walk

With several routes to choose from we took the only climb up 83ft which brought us back onto the Peatland Way over the A161 before a sharp right though a coppice of trees and home. And what could be a better remark then “Back already!” after a three hour outing.

Please visit our website Doncaster Ramblers for latest information, including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook

Doncaster Ramblers Facebook page for details of past Rambler outings.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.