Christmas light-strewn Doncaster street set for big festive switch on

Christmas decorations have been going up all over Doncaster in recent weeks – but one city street is set to top the lot once more this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Kepple Close in Rossington is virtually decked from top to bottom in festive illuminatons, with neighbours getting together to create a fabulous display every Chirstmas.

Residents have been putting on the display for a number of years, with the event helping to raise money for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kepple Clappers group, which organsises the lights display said: “You need to see it, believe me.

Kepple Close in Rossington will once again have a huge festive display.

"It’s become a bit famous in the village but we think people further afield would love it if they knew about it.

Visitors are urged to donate to the charities Rossington Food Train and Firefly

A spokesman added: “It looks really good in the flesh.”

“It is heartwarming and puts a big smile on everyone’s faces. Just what people need in this dark and gloomy winter.”

The switch takes place at 6pm on Sunday.