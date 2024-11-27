Christmas light-strewn Doncaster street set for big festive switch on

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Nov 2024, 11:06 BST

Christmas decorations have been going up all over Doncaster in recent weeks – but one city street is set to top the lot once more this weekend.

For Kepple Close in Rossington is virtually decked from top to bottom in festive illuminatons, with neighbours getting together to create a fabulous display every Chirstmas.

Residents have been putting on the display for a number of years, with the event helping to raise money for charity.

The Kepple Clappers group, which organsises the lights display said: “You need to see it, believe me.

Kepple Close in Rossington will once again have a huge festive display.

"It’s become a bit famous in the village but we think people further afield would love it if they knew about it.

Visitors are urged to donate to the charities Rossington Food Train and Firefly

A spokesman added: “It looks really good in the flesh.”

“It is heartwarming and puts a big smile on everyone’s faces. Just what people need in this dark and gloomy winter.”

The switch takes place at 6pm on Sunday.

