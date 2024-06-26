Children's television favourite Peppa Pig coming to Doncaster play farm
The much-loved cartoon character will be at Doncaster’s Boston Park Farm next month – when youngsters will be able to meet Peppa.
A spokesperson for the Hatfield Woodhouse-based attraction said: “Our July guest needs no introduction.
“Join us as we welcome Peppa Pig to Boston Park Farm.
"Make sure to bring your cameras as she will be making appearances at intervals throughout the day for meet and greet sessions.”
Your ticket also includes admission to the farm park, animal trail and play areas.
There will be trailer rides, free crafts and other activities available all day as well as the farm’s usual animal handling sessions and entry to the Maize Maze.
The spokesperson added: “Don’t miss out on sharing this fun-filled day your loved ones and, of course, Peppa Pig herself.”
The event will take place on July 29 and further details are available HERE
