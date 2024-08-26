Charity fundraising football match for autism awareness to take place in Doncaster
A charity fundraising football match to raise autism awareness is to take place in Doncaster.
Bay Horse Warriors and FC Wheatley Cumberland will go head to head from 6pm at Bentley Park on September 24 in the game for Autism Initiatives.
The fun starts at 4pm with burger vans, a tombola, raffle and a name the bear competion.
A spokesperson said: "Please bring the family and join us for a day full of exciting activities to raise as much money as possible for autism charities.”
