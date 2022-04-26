These events will run from 9.30am until noon offering an opportunity to have a cuppa and a cake and chat to other local residents in a friendly environment.

The July coffee morning will also include a summer fayre with a tombola, raffle, jigsaw sale, knit and natter stall and much more.

A spokesman said: “Let’s hope the weather is kind and we look forward to seeing you between 9.30am and 12pm.

Enjoy cofffee and cake at the new monthly get together

Other regular activities at the library include Knit and Natter, Jigsaw and Book Clubs so if you want to get involved please do follow the Facebook page at “Cantley Community Library - The [email protected]” where all details will be posted https://www.facebook.com/groups/1597637983819540/. Alternatively email [email protected] for further details.

They continued: “We are also proud to announce that one of our volunteers (Brian Brimmell) is hiking across America doing 2,660 miles covering the Pacific Crest Trail raising funds for Donmentia (a local charity who raise funds to support Doncaster people with Dementia).

"So, if you would like to support Brian please visit his just giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brianbrimmell

Library chairman Richard Halstead said: “It is great to see out social activities ramping up with the announcement of regular coffee mornings and our summer fayre. Our volunteers do some great work in the local community, and we wish Brian all the best for his challenging hike across the Pacific Crest Trail.”