Cantley Community Centre special table top sale 21st September 2024
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On the 21st of September we are holding a special tabletop sale at Cantley Community Centre. At the same time the Alzheimer's Day, which is to help raise funds for the Doncaster Dementia Cafe.
If you have any bric-a-brac, unwanted items, new or used you wish to sell, or pick up a bargain for yourself, all are welcome.
The cost for a table for sellers is £5, please call 01302 538451 to book your table (which is essential), and admission is at 10.15am.
Admission for Buyers is free from 11am until 2pm.
Hot and Cold drinks are avbaiable, and we look forward to seeing you.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.