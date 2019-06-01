Camera club is in the frame

Axholme Camera Club’s 2018/19 season came to an end with trophy presentations and a look towards next season.

Members of the club took the opportunity to do some model and wildlife photography in the garden of Geoff Trinder.

Geoff retired from the post of chairman this year after ten years and on behalf of all members, past and present the new chairman, George Fiddler, thanked him for his dedicated work and support.

The Emlyn Perrett Award for the Photographer of the Year went to Mary Fish, who also picked up the award for the best photograph of the year - for her photograph of a Whinchat.

Highlights of next year’s programme include a range of excellent speakers to include photographers Gianpiero Ferrari, Andrea Hargreaves, Roy Packer and expert ambassadors for Olympus Cameras and Lastolight/Manfrotto. The new season starts on September 4 in the newly renovated Church Hall, Haxey where there will be a 7.30pm start.