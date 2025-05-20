Brass band, dog show and belly dancing at Doncaster village summer carnival

Visitors to a Doncaster summer carnival can look forward to brass band music, a dog show, belly dancing and much more as all the fun of the fair comes to the city next month.

The Barnburgh and Harlington Carnival will take place on Saturday, June 7 from 1pm - 4pm on the playing fields near to Barnburgh Primary School, on Church Lane.

Proceeds from the feast of fun will be ploughed back into the local community to help support local groups and organisations.

This year’s event promises fun and games and entertainment for all ages with balloon modelling, a World War Two army display and more to look forward to.

Knottingley Silver Band will be providing the music at the carnival.

There will be all the fun of the fair, including:

A fun dog show

Barnburgh Primary School choir

A variety of stalls

Balloon modelling

Music from Knottingley Silver Band

Belly dancers

World War II Army Display

Circus skills display

Village show

And so much more!

Each year the carnival raises money for village groups, including the parish church and Brownies.

The organisers are also looking for volunteers to help on the day and if you are interested in offering your support, you should contact [email protected] via email for more details.

Organiser Marie Darwin, from the Barnburgh and Harlington Carnival Committee, said: “Pop the date in your diaries and come along.

"All of the profits made are ploughed back into the community, allowing our groups to continue and thrive and our church to carry out vital repairs.”

Entry is £1.50 for anyone aged 12-plus and it's cash only on the day.